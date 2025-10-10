Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé Max Ehrich sent behind bars after shock charges

Max Ehrich faces legal troubles five years after split with Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato’s ex, Max Ehrich, was arrested after his mom called the authorities against him, having found him in worrying circumstances.

The 34-year-old actor, who dated the Disney alum, 33, back in 2020, was taken behind bars on charges of domestic violence after he allegedly attacked his mom, Rhonda Ehrich.

The Last Breakfast Club star and his mom, 65, were engaged in an argument when he got aggressively violent and chased her through their shared residence to the neighbour’s house, where he pushed her to the ground and kicked her, according to the reports obtained by TMZ.

The police report revealed that officers arrived at the site of violence when someone called and reported that the Max was recording himself on live stream while he harmed his mother.

Law enforcement officers found Rhonda at the neighbour’s house, where she gave a detailed account of the events.

Rhonda alleged that her son had inhaled nitrous oxide before the argument got out of his hands and he turned physically abusive.

She maintained that although she did not get major injuries, her son regularly “heavily abuses inhalants.”

Although Max was immediately taken behind bars on Tuesday, October 7, he didn’t stay there for long.

After a $1,000 bond, the actor was released on Wednesday.

The Camp Rock actress, who is now married to Jordan Lutes, has not commented on the matter.