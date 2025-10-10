King Charles, Prince William deny rift rumours with sweet gesture: Watch

King Charles and Prince William sent a clear message to the world after rumours about tension between the father-son duo circulated in the media.

The royals made a rare joint appearance in London for a cause close to their hearts, showcasing their united front despite the Prince of Wales' bold remarks about bringing change once he ascends the throne.

On October 9, Charles and William attended a pre-COP30 evening at the Natural History Museum ahead of the COP30 Summit in Brazil.

A joint post shared by the royal family and Kensington Palace on their social media channels featured the senior working royals alongside climate and nature leaders, shedding light on the solutions which tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.

The message of the video reads, "The Countdown to COP30 in Brazil has begun, and it started this evening at The Natural History Museum!"

"The event brought together climate and nature leaders, along with innovative UK-led solutions to nature’s biggest challenges. Tackling biodiversity loss and climate change is more important now than ever."

Notably, King Charles and Prince William's latest outing came amid reports of growing differences between the two.

However, the royal duo debunked the speculations as they were seen sharing sweet moments in their latest sighting.

Prince William vows to bring 'change' once he becomes King:

The Prince of Wales recently appeared on The Reluctant Traveler, where he openly talked about his plans to bring change in his reign.

William said that he does not fear change; he enjoys it. He added, "That’s the bit that excites me — the idea of being able to bring some change....I want to question things more."

Following the headline-making interview, it was claimed that his comments might not sit well with King Charles, but it seems like it is not the case, as the father-son duo beamed with joy on Thursday evening.