Drake faces major setback after judge dismisses lawsuit over 'Not Like Us'

A federal judge dismissed the defamation lawsuit that Drake filed against Universal Music Group, saying Kendrick Lamar’s lyrics calling him a pedophile in Not Like Us were opinions, not facts.

Judge Jeannette A. Vargas made the ruling on Thursday, describing the case as part of “the most infamous rap battle in the genre’s history.”

The heated legal fight between the both rappers have been dominating headlines, with Not Like Us becoming one of 2024’s biggest hits.

The track won record and song of the year at the Grammys and broke streaming records worldwide.

Vargas explained that no reasonable listener would believe the lyrics were literal. However, she wrote that in the context of a heated rap battle, with both artists using harsh language, the song’s words could not be taken as statements of fact.

Drake filed the lawsuit in January, claiming that Universal Music Group promoted the song despite its false allegations.

The Which One hitmaker said it kind of ruined his reputation, damaged his brand and even led to a few break-ins near.

Universal Music Group denied all those accusations. In a statement, the company said it was pleased with the judge’s decision, calling the lawsuit “an affront to creative expression.” Lamar himself was not named in the case.

Moreover, Drake has not publicly responded to the ruling yet, as the court’s decision marked another chapter in one of hip-hop’s most talked-about feud.