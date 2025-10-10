Two blasts heard in Afghan capital Kabul

Two powerful explosions shook central Kabul, Afghanistan's capital around 9:50pm local time, Thursday evening, AFP journalists heard.
Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the sound of explosion has been heard in the capital.
Issuing a statement on social media late on Thursday, the Afghanistan official said that the blasts are being investigated, "but no casualties have yet been reported."
However, it was not immediately clear what caused the blast.
In the streets of the Afghan capital, numerous security forces were alerted and were searching cars, an AFP journalist saw. Mobile telephone service was down in several neighborhoods.
On social media platforms also, several people reported hearing the explosions and seeing drones.
Earlier Thursday, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in India for a two-day visit, a new step in the Taliban government's efforts to gain international backing, with Russia currently the only country that recognizes the Islamic Emirate.
