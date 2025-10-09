China makes history with world’s first pig-to-human liver transplant

Chinese surgeons have achieved a major breakthrough in xenotransplant by performing the world’s first genetically modified pig-to-human liver surgery.

After the surgery, the 71-year-old patient lived 171 days after the procedure and 38 of those days were with the pig organ in place.

The procedure was first documented in a peer-reviewed journal. According to the researchers, it was “the world’s first auxiliary liver xenotransplant” as most of the surgeries based on the liver transplantation were earlier performed on brain-dead recipients.

In the surgical procedure, the patient with terminal liver disease received an auxiliary liver from a genetically modified Diannan miniature pig, and survived for roughly 6 months.

The researchers hailed the xenotransplant procedure as a “significant milestone in hepatology.”

According to Beicheng Sun, who is a lead investigator from the Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, “This case proves that a genetically engineered pig liver can function in a human for an extended period.”

“It is a pivotal step forward, demonstrating both the promise and the remaining hurdles, particularly regarding coagulation dysregulation and immune complications, that must be overcome,” Sun added.

At first, the transplanted pig liver functioned well, showing no signs of inflammation and chronic organ rejection.

Although, patient died eventually due to internal gastrointestinal bleeding complications, this study offers a promising opportunity in providing temporary hepatic support till human organs are available for transplantation.