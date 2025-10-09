PlayStation Store Update Ignites GTA 6 frenzy: Find out how netizens react

The gaming community has triggered a thrilling wave after an eagle-eyed Reddit user identified an update on the PlayStation Store that’s fueling anticipation for the next big rollout of Grand Theft Auto VI, a.k.a. GTA 6.

A Redditor by the name of JadedPaleontologist0 recently shared a discovery on the GTA 6 subreddit that has sparked waves of speculation and excitement.

According to the post, the ratings and review section for GTA 6 on the PS5 version, is now active after being previously hidden or inaccessible.

The user wrote, “This was added very recently, as previously this was never visible.”

Adding they had also observed the update on PlayStation Store websites in multiple countries.

This indicates a well-planned global rollout strategy, hinting that Rockstar Games and Sony may possibly be planning for a major release announcement or sudden release.

Fans react to the viral Reddit post



The moment the post appeared on Reddit, fans extensively discussed the ratings and review section now appearing on the GTA 6 PS5 website.

One user wrote, "Man the wait for trailer 3 is so much better than the wait for trailer 2. Everyone was going insane for the second trailer."

Another user commented while referring to the moon theory, "If the moon theory is correct, 1st week of November with." A third user pointed out, "First things first is to search a fast car, park it in a garage, and never use it, like in the old gta days."

A fourth one wrote, "Assuming it doesn't get delayed, it can't be THAT bad. Hoping trailer 3 has some more obvious gameplay moments."

With the GTA 6 PS6 website now showcasing ratings and reviews, fans are buzzing with excitement, speculating on trailer 3's release and reminiscing about classic GTA moments, all while eagerly awaiting the next big reveal.