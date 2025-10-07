Justin Bieber stuns locals with ‘Bad Honey’ video at Dundee pub

Justin Bieber takes internet by storm after Dundee pub appearance

Justin Bieber recently surprised fans after he was spotted filming a video for his new single Bad Honey at a pub in Dundee.

The 31-year-old singer, known for his breakthrough debut Baby, was seen shooting at the Abandon Ship bar over the weekend.

Taking to Facebook, the bar shared a video on their page and wrote, “You might have heard we had a special visitor over the weekend.”

In addition, Rae Wright, the bar manager, opened up about the STAY hitmaker’s appearance at the venue.

She shared, “It was just a standard Saturday night, and then he waltzes in with three or four people. He put his speaker on, set the place up, put a couple of lights on, and then he just started filming.”

This comes after the Love Yourself singer dropped a new clip of Bad Honey on Instagram on Monday, October 6, accompanied by a short message.

He penned, “Bad Honey video for your headtops shot by @rorykramer.”

Notably, the post was widely acclaimed, gaining over 12,000 likes.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, October 7, Bieber offered a glimpse into his trip, sharing pictures of himself enjoying a round of golf at Gleneagles Hotel in Auchterarder, Perth and Kinross.

He also posted snaps of himself playing the piano in the hotel’s empty ballroom.

For the unversed, Bieber arrived at Dundee airport on Thursday, October 2.