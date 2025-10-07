Tony Parker Sr father of NBA legend Tony Parker passes away unexpectedly at 70

The international basketball community is sharing its grief following the sudden death of Tony Parker Sr., the father of NBA Hall of Famer and San Antonio Spurs icon Tony Parker.

Parker Sr. passed away unexpectedly at the age of 70.

French media reported that Tony Parker Sr., a former professional basketball player was found dead at his son’s home in France. In a statement to the media, Tony Parker confirmed his father’s death was “very sudden and rather unexpected.”

The cause of death is not yet known and according to the Lyon prosecutor’s office, an investigation has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of his passing.

In a news release, Tony Parker shared a heartfelt message about his father’s lasting impact on his life and career, giving him credit for inspiring his path in basketball.

Tony Parker Sr. was a notable figure in his own right, especially within the European basketball scene. He played college basketball in the U.S. at Loyola University Chicago from 1973 to 1977.

He went on to have a professional career in Europe, playing in countries like France, Belgium, and the Netherlands for over 15 years.

He was a key figure in managing the career of his three sons, all of whom became basketball players.

Tributes and messages of sympathy have been shared across the basketball world for the dedication of Tony Parker Sr. to the sport and his influence on the Parker family legacy.