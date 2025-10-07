King Charles makes heartfelt admission about royal curtsy

King Charles' opinion about royal curtsies has been revealed in a new book.

Grant Harrold, the former butler of the monarch, gave a rare insight into the interesting protocols made in the royal household in his memoir, The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life in Royal Service.

In a conversation with Fox News, he said, "I think a lot of people assume that when you meet the royal family, you’re supposed to bow or curtsy."

However, it is not the case. According to him, it is an entirely personal decision and even on the monarchy's website, it states that it is not required.

While recalling King Charles' comment on royal curtsy, he revealed that the monarch "even had a discussion with me about it. He said, 'When you bow or curtsy, you’re doing it to the title. You’re not doing it to the person.'"

Moreover, Grant also put rest to people's queries about how to meet royals in the first meeting.

He shared, "When you meet them, you should let them lead the handshake and the conversation... let them guide it. They don’t ask tricky questions. They keep it lighthearted and easy."

It is important to note that several strict royal rules have not been followed now as the members of the firm, including King Charles and Prince William, are moving towards a modern way of ruling in order to stay relevant.

However, Princess Kate was often seen paying respect to the monarchs with her special curtsies.