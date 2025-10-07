Taylor Swift makes sparkling 'Tonight Show' comeback

Taylor Swift "blinded" The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host with all the sparkles she was adorned in.

On Monday, October 6, the 35-year-old pop star returned to 30 Rock for another round with Jimmy Fallon after nearly three years since her last visit.

Having previously appeared on in 2022 to promote her album Midnight, the 14-time Grammy winner returned to the late night show for her seventh times to spotlight her latest release, The Life of a Showgirl.

Embracing the glitz and glamour of the new era, she leaned fully into the show-stopping spirit of the album in a Giuseppe Di Morabito Crystal-Embellished Mini Dress.

The sleeveless mini dress featured a cowl neckline, but the Bejeweled singer donned it off the shoulder. The neckline was on full display as the record breaking Eras tour performer styled her blonde locks in a loose updo.

She accessorised her look with a pair of diamond dangle drop earrings, which perfectly complemented a silver bangle bracelet and her new old mine-cut diamond engagement ring.

During their candid conversation, Fallon, 55, couldn’t help but gush over the newly engaged songstress’s ring.

"By the way, I have to say, because I'm getting blinded, congratulations on your engagement," he says.

Speaking about her August engagement, the Reputation hitmaker admitted, "it doesn't feel in any way normal for me. I'm just sort of like, oh, man. That's good."

She reflected on the deeper meaning behind the ring, saying it reminds her of the good things in life, especially the commitment she now shares with boyfriend-turned-fiancé Travis Kelce.

"You look at that and you're like, I'm going to hang out with him forever. And this represents that. That's the win. Yeah," Swift, 35, added.