Cardi B leans on Shakira for advice amid dealing with Offset split

Cardi B has recently revealed she turned to Shakira for advice amid dealing with heartbreak after her split from Offset.

The rapper reflected on her emotional healing process after she parted ways from Offset to whom she was married for seven years during an appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast on October 6.

The Grammy winner recalled working with Shakira in 2023 on their song Puntería, about a year who also broke up from her longtime partner Gerard Pique.

“I was like, how did you overcome this?' And [she's] like, 'It's going to happen,’” said Cardi of Shakira’s advice.

The Up crooner shared Shakira’s words, saying, “It took some crying. It took some thoughts, scary thoughts. But I'm here, honey, I'm here and I'm the strongest I've been.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Cardi, whose original name is Belcalis Almánzar, talked about her pain.

“It took months for the heart to say, ‘You're done.’ My heart had to be like, 'You're done.' Because you could say it and you could take actions,” stated the 32-year-old.

Cardi revealed that she felt her “strongest” like she used to feel in her early 20s.

“That's how I feel right now. Like I feel like I live in a power,” continued the WAP crooner.

Later in the podcast, she also discussed her children’s future.

Cardi, who shares three children with ex-husband Offset and currently pregnant with fourth baby from her boyfriend Stefon Diggs, mentioned, “It's discipline. It's gotta be in you, and you have to be better than me.”

“I want my children to be better than me. There's things that I cannot do that I want my children to do,” added the rapper.