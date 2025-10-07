Diddy's lawyer accuses judge of ignoring jury's verdict during sentencing

Attorney Marc Agnifilo says Judge Arun Subramanian ‘acted as a 13th juror’

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team isn’t backing down after the music mogul was sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Following the October 3rd sentencing hearing, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, accused Judge Arun Subramanian of overstepping his role, as reported by People magazine.

“The judge acted as a 13th juror, one we did not choose,” Agnifilo told reporters. “He second guessed the jury’s verdict.”

The defense had urged the court to hand down no more than 14 months, pointing out that the jury acquitted the Bad Boy Records founder of racketeering and sex trafficking, convicting him only of prostitution-related offenses.

“The jury’s verdict was resoundingly clear,” Agnifilo said. “There was no sex trafficking, there was no racketeering, everything was consensual, everything was adult.”

The disgraced music mogul will receive credit for the year he’s already served, leaving about 36 months left on his sentence. Agnifilo vowed to appeal, claiming the judge unfairly emphasised “coercion” in his decision.

Notably, the attorney’s harsh comments mark a sharp reversal from his earlier praise of Subramanian. Speaking to Vogue back in August, Agnifilo had called the judge “fair” and “remarkably hard-working,” saying he gave both sides “as fair a trial as possible.”