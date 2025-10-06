Taylor Swift finally breaks silence on Joe Alwyn song rumour

Taylor Swift has finally set her record straight on a song about Joe Alwyn in a new interview.

The Opalite singer confessed that no one knows the context behind the superhit track during an appearance on Radio 2 with Scott Mills on October 5.

When Scott asked whether Taylor informed The Black Dog pub, in south London, about their mention in her song.

However, in a surprise move, the Blank Space opened up that her fans have misunderstood the song from her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department.

She continued, “I did not and still nobody knows what I'm even talking about on that song. They think they know but they have no idea.”

Further Scott asked, “But you know but your fans’ don't know.”

Taylor replied, “Yeah and that's the one thing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Blank Space crooner opened up that she “trusts” her friends to remain silent about what she is working on behind the scenes.

Taylor argued, “My friends don't rat. They do not rat.”

“And you can tell by the number of stories about me that are out there that are absolutely not true, because all of my friends had heard the music a year ago,” explained the singer-songwriter.

Taylor added, “They know about my life. They do not snitch. It is phenomenal.”

“I've got a really good circle of friends. It takes a while to get there,” she concluded.