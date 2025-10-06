Nobel Prize 2025: Trio wins for unlocking immune system’s self control

The first three winners of Nobel Prize 2025 have been announced as Immunologists Mary Brunkow, Shimon Sakaguchi, and Fred Ramsdell won Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

The trio received the Nobel Prize for unlocking the secrets of the immune system, how it protects the body from infections, while protecting the body from self-assault.

The scientists discovered “security guards” that are responsible for eliminating the parts of the immune system that could harm the body cells.

The winners recieve a prize fund worth 11m Swedish kronor (£870,000).

The breakthrough in immune system working can offer new treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

"Their discoveries have been decisive for our understanding of how the immune system functions and why we do not all develop serious autoimmune diseases," says Olle Kämpe, chair of the Nobel Committee.

Discovery of regulatory T-cells: Basis of Nobel Prize

The human immune system uses white blood cells that are responsible for indicating the sign of infections by using sensors also called receptors.

These white blood cells provide the immune system capability to attack and eliminate the hostile invaders.

The research achieved the Nobel prize on the basis of discovery of regulatory T-cells, called as security guards.

These T-cells are known for neutralizing the problematic immune cells that are attacking the body.

However, this process fails to work in autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and type-1 diabetes,

In cancer, these T-cells are responsible for preventing the body from fighting the tumour. The further research is focused on reducing their numbers for a breakthrough in cancer treatment.

In the case of autoimmune diseases, the trials are being conducted to boost regulatory T-cells, so the body is no longer being attacked.

This approach could be helpful in reducing risks during the organ transplant.

The Nobel panel added: "The discoveries have laid the foundation for a new field of research and spurred the development of new treatments, for example for cancer and autoimmune diseases."