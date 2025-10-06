What did Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran talk about at BFF Selena Gomez's wedding?

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran at Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco wedding

Taylor Swift is giving fans a glimpse into her long-standing friendship with Ed Sheeran.

While promoting her new album The Life of a Showgirl on the U.K.’s Hits Radio Breakfast Show on October 3, the 35-year-old singer shared that she recently caught up with Sheeran at Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara on September 27.

“I saw [Sheeran] last weekend, actually, at a wedding of one of our best friends,” Swift said, referring to Gomez’s big day.

She revealed that much of their conversation centered around one of her favorite memories from the Eras Tour.

“We were just talking about how much we love when he came out onstage with me at Wembley during the Eras Tour,” she recalled, referencing their joint performance of “End Game” in London last year.

Swift went on to explain that music is often at the heart of their friendship.

“There’s really like a sort of strange mind-meld thing that happens between us two, and we’ve always had it,” she said. “We always will.”

The interview also took a playful turn when host Fleur East asked if Sheeran might sing at Swift’s upcoming wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce.

Swift laughed, saying, “Oh, it would be hard to keep him from it, I think. That’s the thing, he’s like, ‘I’m always being asked to sing at weddings.’ It’s like, ‘Ed, if there is a stage, you know you’ll be on it.’ He knows what people want, and he wants to give people what they want.”

She joked that their shared love of performing makes them easy to convince when it comes to impromptu sets.

“That’s the fun thing about our friendship, we both love performing, and we love writing and singing. We’re like, ‘Oh, don’t make me sing … alright!’” she said, describing how they’d quickly explain a song like Shake It Off to a house band and then jump right in.

Swift also reminisced about Sheeran’s wedding to Cherry Seaborn in 2018, calling it a beautiful “forest wedding.”

The couple, now parents to two daughters, tied the knot in a private ceremony eight years ago.

According to a source, both Swift and Sheeran gave speeches at Gomez’s reception, where the atmosphere was filled with joy.

“At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night,” the insider said, adding that Selena and Benny “couldn’t stop smiling” as guests enjoyed the love-filled celebration.

Swift and Gomez have been close friends since 2008, while Swift’s bond with Sheeran dates back to her Red Tour in 2012, where he opened for her and collaborated on Everything Has Changed.

More than a decade later, their connection still runs deep, rooted in music, friendship, and moments both on and off the stage.