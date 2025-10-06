Julia Roberts reflects on loyalty to 'The Smiths' despite racist remarks

Julia Roberts shares admiration for 'The Smiths' despite Morrissey controversies

Julia Roberts is reflecting on her loyalty to The Smiths despite the controversies surrounding Morrissey.

The 57-year-old actress, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming thriller After The Hunt, expressed her admiration for the band despite its fallout over the years.

In an exclusive interview with The Sunday Times, the Notting Hill star shared her unfiltered thoughts on appreciating art regardless of its origins.

She told the outlet, “If we do that, we cheat ourselves out of having a fully realised understanding. If you don’t know what it is that you’re being shielded from – how can you know better, do better, create better?

"Some things are big, horrible, ugly. And we can all agree that yes, that was bad. Let’s not do that again.”

This comes after Morrissey was criticized for expressing support for Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and for aligning himself with the far-right party For Britain.

In addition, he was previously accused of making racist comments toward multiple ethnic groups in 2010, landing him in hot water after backing his claims with vague and controversial statements.