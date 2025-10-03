Inside Nicole Kidman's humourous take on divorce amid recent split

Nicole Kidman's resurfaced clip from 2001 interview is going viral on internet.

The Baby Girl star, who recently parted ways with Keith Urban, appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman after finalising divorce with Tom Cruise, showcasing her wit and resilience during a tumultuous time in her life.

The actress handled Letterman's probing questions with poise and humour.

When Letterman asked about her divorce, Kidman quipped, "Well, I can wear heels now," sparking applause and laughter. This lighthearted moment has garnered renewed attention in light of Kidman's recent split from husband Urban after 19 years of marriage.

During the 2001 interview, the Family Affair star demonstrated her ability to navigate difficult questions with ease.

Letterman's inquiry about her divorce led to a candid conversation, with Kidman acknowledging the challenges she faced while maintaining a sense of humour.

The Spellbound actress and Urban's separation was confirmed on September 29, 2025, after 19 years of marriage. Sources close to the couple revealed that their "lives were moving in different directions" before they officially parted ways. Kidman has been leaning on her family, particularly her sister Antonia, for support during this challenging time.

Overview of Nicole Kidman’s marriages: