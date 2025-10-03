Taylor Swift fans convinced 'Actually Romantic' takes aim at Charli XCX

Taylor Swift’s fans stirred up debate online after a leaked song from her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl surfaced this week.

The track, called Actually Romantic, quickly got listeners pointing to her rumoured feud with Charli XCX.

The discussion began when fans noticed the title sounded similar to Charli’s song Everything is Romantic.

Swifties on Reddit and X suggested that the line “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave” could be directed at the 360 singer, who has previously mentioned drug use in her own music.

The two singers once shared a friendly history, as Charli opened for Swift on her Reputation Tour in 2018 and even performed Shake It Off with her on stage.

But things appeared to cool after Charli became closer with Matty Healy, Swift’s former partner.

The Official singer later married George Daniel, Healy’s bandmate in The 1975.

However, reports have long claimed she was the one who introduced Healy to his fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel.

This was not the first time fans linked the two in rumoured shade, as in 2024, many speculated that Charli’s song Sympathy is a Knife was about Swift, though the singer quickly shut the claims down, saying the tracks were not aimed at anyone in particular.

The Lover hitmaker, however, has spoken positively about the Speed Drive singer work.

In an interview last year she praised her Brat album and called her writing “surreal and inventive.” She was also spotted cheering during Charli’s Grammy performance earlier this year.

Moreover, the leaked lyrics now have the internet divided, with fans unsure if the track is truly aimed at Charli or simply another case of speculation which is spreading online.