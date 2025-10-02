Paris Jackson and Janet Jackson put feud rumours to rest at PFW

Rumours of a feud go as far back as 2008 following the King of Pop's death

Paris Jackson and Janet Jackson just put years of family drama rumours to rest with a simple gesture.

Michael Jackson’s daughter reunited with her superstar aunt at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, October 1, where the two shared a warm embrace and friendly chat at the Tom Ford show. The moment stood out, given the long-running speculation of a strained relationship between them.

Paris, 27, stunned in a sleek black gown with a thigh-high slit and matching stilettos, while Janet, 59, looked equally chic in a black peplum top and floor-length skirt, finishing the look with statement hoops and a leather jacket.

Paris later shared a picture of the headline-making moment to her Instagram Stories and set it to Carl Carlton's song Everlasting Love.

Rumuors of tension between the two date back to 2009, after the King of Pop’s death. But Paris pushed back in 2018 when fans criticised her for skipping Janet’s Billboard Music Icon Award induction.

“Please do not tell me/demands/try to control how I handle my relationship with the people in my life,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, stressing that “every family has their moments.”

Janet later reinforced the bond in 2022, sharing a sweet photo with Paris and writing: “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson,” accompanied by heart emojis.