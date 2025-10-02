Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS baffles scientists with strange metal emissions

Scientists are baffled by the suspicious behaviour of mysterious interstellar object 3I/ATLAS racing through our solar system.

Previously, experts have presented different views with many claiming it to be an alien UFO and others identifying it as a comet.

The latest observation, made using the Very Large Telescope in Chile, revealed that 3I/ATLAS is emitting enormous amounts of nickel alongside smaller traces of iron.

According to the Daily Mail, the nickel to iron ratio being emitted by the suspicious interstellar object in its gaseous coma is extreme and has never been observed before.

Experts claim that this emission challenges the existing models of comet formation and activity, adding, “This is extremely puzzling”.

Since astronomers began studying comets, a pattern was observed and at such distance from the sun, the interstellar objects are far too cold to vaporise the minerals containing heavy metals.

Despite all the advancements in technology, the behaviour of 3I/ATLAS remains a mystery.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) revealed that the comet was formed in another star system and for millions, or even billions, of years, it drifted before making it into our solar system.

Previously, researchers discovered that the comet’s components are mostly similar to other comets found in our solar system, noting, “3I/ATLAS has a CO2-rich atmosphere with less water than most home-grown comets.”