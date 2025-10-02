Gleb Savchenko 'unhappy' with his and Hilaria Baldwin's week 3 'DWTS' scores

Hilaria Baldwin gives special shoutout to husband Alec Baldwin for his support

Gleb Savchenko and Hilaria Baldwin have been partnered up for the new season of Dancing with the Stars.

The duo, however, is doing great on the show, but Gleb still feels discontented as he hoped that they would get a much higher score.

The judges gave them 22 numbers out of 30 in the third week of samba to popular song Shake it to the Max.

While sharing his feeling over this week's score, Savchenko opened that he thought they deserved a higher score.

On September 30 recording, he told Hilaria, “I am super proud of you. I think you totally delivered a great dance. I think you executed every single move.”

However, he also said, “I am not so happy about the scores, but we got our first 8, so that's exciting. And that first 8 came from Derek Hough, and I think that speaks value, a lot of value."

Meanwhile, Baldwin tried to comfort her partner while praising his efforts and hard work that he puts in each performance, reported PEOPLE.

She told him, “And you're the hardest worker in the room. You're a superhero in the dance studio. I love how much you put so much passion and love, and you're truly inspirational.”

The 41-year-old American Yoga instructor also mentioned the support she receives from husband Alec Baldwin and their children.

She emphasized on the purpose dancing, which for her is to make people happy.

"The purpose of dancing is not just to feel and to enjoy the work that we do, but it's to make people happy [and] to entertain people”, said Hilaria.