Cardi B issues final warning to Nicki Minaj after feud turned ugly

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B drama got out of hands with hateful attacks

Cardi B responded to Nicki Minaj’s attack on social media to put an end to her heated exchange with the rapper.

The 32-year-old singer took to X, and wrote a lengthy post, which she called her final message.

The WAP hitmaker began, “Dear Onika Tanya Maraj, This my last time responding to you because this past Twitter now.. I gotta see you… but first ima tell you truth.. You said out your own mouth that the lil girl in you haven’t forgave your mother yet and that’s because your mom used to stay silent when your dad used to touch on you everytime he did that crack pipe."

The Grammy winner continued the insults, writing, “I know you experienced a lot of trauma and abuse but drugs is not gonna help you.. you need to go to therapy NOW… ima let you know this today..”

Cardi continued to insist that Nicki needs “help,” warning her that “ILL SEE YOU WHEN I SEE YOU.”

The Please Me rapper also hit back on Nicki’s tweets filled with insults for her children and attacked the Girl on Fire singer and her son, “Your son nonverbal cuz you f--ked him up wit them drugs.”

Nicki for her part, further provoked Cardi asking her to “do something” as she was in New York.

The Up singer then tried to get Nicki’s location to talk it out in person, writing, “But stop all this talking WHERE YOU AT? You said you was gonna cave my sister chest in… We checking our DMs and ain’t seen it yet!! Everybody up and waiting… DROP THE ADDY RIGHT NOW HO.”