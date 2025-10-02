Elizabeth Hurley spills the tea about Billy Ray Cyrus relationship

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley fell in love after being longtime friends

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus had been in each other’s corner for a long time before they turned their friendship into a romantic relationship.

The 60-year-old actress and model shared how they came together because of their shared interests and continue to bond over them.

The Gossip Girl star appeared on the Today show on Wednesday, October 1, where she was asked about her relationship by hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheryl Crow.

Hurley acknowledged that it helps a lot that they are both passionate about the arts, adding, “I think if you're both creative, you're both a little bit more understanding about what comes first [when] you're very tunnel-visioned and very focused."

The Bedazzled actress noted another similarity between the two which “is we both really love the country. We love nature."

She went on to share that the Achy Breaky Heart singer, 64, recently came over to her girlfriend’s hometown and the two spent much of their time outdoors.

"Billy was just with me in England for the last four months,” Hurley shared of the vacation. “It was fabulous."

When hosts asked if it’s her turn to fly to Nashville, Hurley affirmed that “I'm gonna be coming to Nashville," joking to Crow that she would "knocking on your door for a cup of coffee!"

Hurley and Cyrus confirmed their romance on Instagram in April with romantic pictures from their Easter together.