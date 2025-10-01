Prince William, Princess Kate share photo with Trump after nod from US

Prince William and Princess Catherine once again honoured Donald Trump after receiving a special nod from the US President.

For the unversed, Kensington Palace has been following the new rule made by the modern Prince and Princess of Wales in the form of a monthly rewind.

Recently, the office of the future King and Queen posted memorable moments from September on Instagram.

On September 4, the royal couple visited the Natural History Museum, where they learned about the gardens and National Education Nature Park programme, helping "young people to connect to nature, combining outdoor learning with wellbeing activities."

William and Catherine paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the third anniversary of her death by visiting the Women's Institute in Sunningdale on September 8.

It is important to note that on the same day, Prince Harry visited the grave of his late grandmother, miles away from his brother and sister in law.

However, the highlight of the Walses' monthly photo dump was a delightful photo and video, showcasing the headline-making "US STATE VISIT."

The first picture featured William and Kate greeting the political figure. Whereas the second image was a stunning portrait of a powerful royal couple ready for the State Banquet.

In September, Prince William and Princess Kate also fulfilled their promise by revisiting the devastated community of Southport, remembering Alice, Bebe and Elsie, the innocent girls who lost their lives in a terrible attack.

The September rewind from the Waleses came as Donald Trump shared a few beautiful clicks from the State Banquet at Windsor, giving a nod to the royal family.