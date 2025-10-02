OpenAI valuation hits $500 billion in major share sale

OpenAI has reached a monumental $500 billion valuation following a significant share transaction that saw employees divest approximately $6.6 billion in stock to a consortium of global investors.

The artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT secured participation from major financial groups including SoftBank, Thrive Capital, and Abu Dhabi's MGX in the secondary market offering.

The transaction represents a substantial valuation increase from OpenAI's previous $300 billion worth, demonstrating accelerated momentum for the AI sector's most prominent player.

Sources familiar with the arrangement confirmed the employee-led share sale involved multiple international investment firms, with the company authorizing over $10 billion in total secondary market transactions.

This landmark valuation establishes OpenAI among the world's most valuable private technology companies, reflecting intense market enthusiasm for generative artificial intelligence platforms.

The SoftBank-led investor group's participation builds upon previous funding rounds, including OpenAI's primary $40 billion fundraising earlier this year.

The share arrangement enables long-term employees to realize gains from the company's extraordinary growth since ChatGPT's launch, while attracting additional strategic partners to OpenAI's investor base.

Market analyst believes that valuation surge signals confidence in OpenAI's continued expansion across enterprise and consumer AI markets despite increasing competition and regulatory attention.