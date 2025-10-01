OpenAI launches Sora 2, Its most powerful AI video generator yet

OpenAI, the company behind the famed chatbot ChatGPT, has now taken a leap forward into AI video generation.

The tech giant launched an AI video generating platform named Sora 2 on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

The platform allows users to create AI videos, including those based on copyrighted content, for sharing on social media-style platforms, potentially eligible for monetization.

In a blogpost, OpenAI said, “The original Sora model⁠ from February 2024 was in many ways the GPT‑1 moment for video but with Sora 2, we are jumping straight to what we think may be the GPT‑3.5 moment for video.”

They added, “It excels at realistic, cinematic, and anime styles. It is capable of creating sophisticated background soundscapes, speech, and sound effects with a high degree of realism.”

According to Reuters, the company officials have called on Copyright owners including television and movie studios to opt out of having their work appear in the video feed.

Sources revealed that OpenAI has been in talks with major copyrights owners and one major movie studio, Disney, has already opted out.

The latest version of the video generation platform Sora 2 offers several incredible features that include, text-to-video, image-to-video, video-to-video, style flexibility and audio support.

Earlier this year in March 2025, the AI company urged the Trump administration to rule that training AI models on copyrighted materials fell under fair use, stating, “Applying the fair use doctrine to AI is not only a matter of American competitiveness but a matter of national security.”

They argued that without applying the fair use doctrine, the U.S. might lose its edge over China in the AI race.