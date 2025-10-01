Dwayne Johnson shares life lessons he's learned from his daughters

Dwayne Johnson has recently shared key life lessons he has learned from his three daughters.

The actor, who is currently praised for his performance in The Smashing Machine, opened up that there is no bond like a father and daughter.

When asked what his daughters taught him, The Rock replied, “They taught me to be selfless.”

“I grew up an only child. And when you are only child like me, I can’t speak for all children out there, you think about yourself first and that was me for a long time until I had my girls,” explained the 53-year-old while speaking to E! News at the Los Angeles premiere of the Benny Safdie movie.

Another lesson he learned as a girl dad is the “joy of walking through life with this beautiful curiosity”.

“There’s this great saying I heard some time ago that goes, ‘Every man wants a son, but needs a daughter,’” continued Dwayne.

Jungle Cruise actor mentioned, “I have three, and there is nothing like that bond between a father and his daughter.”

“I feel that deeply with my girls,” added The Rock.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dwayne revealed his experience working with Emily Blunt on his new movie.

“It was the most gratifying experience I've ever had in my life and in my career,” he told the outlet.

Meanwhile, The Smashing Machine is slated to release in theatres on October 3.