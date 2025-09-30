Taylor Swift recalls 'failed relationships' in Selena Gomez wedding speech

Taylor and Selena previously dated Joe Alwyn and Justin Bieber, respectively

Taylor Swift brought both laughs and tears to her best friend Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco.

The pop megastar, who got engaged to Travis Kelce last month, delivered a heartfelt toast that Daily Mail reports left the bride — and several guests — in tears during the September 27 nuptials.

Swift, 35, playfully opened by acknowledging her own engagement, joking that Gomez had “beat her to the altar,” but quickly shifted to praise her best friend and “sister.”

According to the outlet, the Life of a Showgirl creator reflected on how both women supported each other through heartbreak and career highs, saying that “whenever one of them had their hearts broken from failed relationship[s] over the years, they were always there for each other.”

Notably, Taylor and Selena’s longest-lasting relationships before they got engaged were with Joe Alwyn and Justin Bieber, respectively.

But the multi-Grammy-winner emphasised that it was only when the Only Murders in the Building actress fully embraced who she was that she finally found love.

She then called Blanco “the most perfect person” for her friend, adding, “It isn’t luck that they found each other; it’s love.”

The singer also described the newlyweds as the “perfect pair,” sharing that she had “never seen Selena so happy.”

Gomez, 33, and Blanco, 37, tied the knot Saturday in Santa Barbara surrounded by 170 guests, including Swift and Ed Sheeran, among others.