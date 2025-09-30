WhatsApp introduces one-tap shortcut to chat directly with status viewers

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that enables a one-tap shortcut to chat from the status viewer list. The new feature permits one-tap chats from the status viewer list.

According to WABetaInfo, users can now use a new feature that adds a button next to each contact who has viewed their status updates. Users can now directly open a chat by pressing it without taking extra steps.

How does the WhatsApp new feature offer a distinct approach to status updates

The new shortcut has made communication much easier by cutting out excessive measures.

Users can now stay on the status screen and immediately message someone who viewed their update.

It makes it easy to send spontaneous messages as soon as someone views or likes the status.

Currently, the new feature is applicable to all beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS, and it will be officially rolled out to more users in the future.

Recently, WhatsApp has introduced a new translation feature that allows users to translate their messages into their chosen language.

Android users will get automatic translation for the whole chat thread, and, most importantly, all subsequent chats in that conversation will be automatically translated without manual activation.

WhatsApp has been playing a central role to introduce new features. The ability to chat directly with status viewers is a significant improvement by WhatsApp and is aimed at making the Status feature more conversational and interactive.