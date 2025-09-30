Palestinians, who were displaced to the south at Israel's order during the war, make their way back to their homes in northern Gaza, January 27, 2025. —Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump published on Monday a 20-point peace proposal for Gaza that would end the war between Israel and Hamas and require the return of all hostages living and dead within 72 hours of a ceasefire.

The plan leaves many details for negotiators to hash out and hinges on acceptance by Hamas who launched the war against Israel on October 7, 2023. It refers to a redeveloped Gaza as "New Gaza."

Here are the main elements of the plan that resulted from intense negotiations in recent weeks between Trump and his team, and Israeli and Arab leaders: