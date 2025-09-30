Taylor Swift set to make guest appearance on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Taylor Swift to guest on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Taylor Swift is lining up a busy week of late-night TV just days after the release of her new album The Life of a Showgirl.

NBC confirmed that the superstar will sit down with Seth Meyers on Late Night Wednesday, October 8, only two days after she appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 6.

Swift, who officially drops her twelfth studio album on October 3, will be the only guest on Meyers’ show that evening.

NBC is calling the special episode a Tay/Kover, a nod to her takeover of the night.

Meyers even teased the event in a playful video, sporting an orange cardigan and showing off a new mug. This will be Swift’s third appearance on Late Night, following visits in 2014 and 2021.

Beyond her NBC stops, Swift is also set to appear on The Graham Norton Show and is hosting Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl in theaters to celebrate the new record.

She first announced the project back in August during an appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

Over the years, she has become a staple of late-night television, making memorable appearances across Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

To keep fans buzzing, Swift also shared a new promo skit on Instagram that put her comedic chops front and center.

Slipping into character as a sharp-tongued “director-Taylor,” she barked exaggerated critiques at “showgirl-Taylor,” her glamorous alter ego posing in front of a pink vinyl backdrop.

The skit also doubled as an announcement for The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd Is Your King Edition, a special Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer Vinyl exclusive to Target.

With just days to go until release, Swift is keeping fans entertained with humour, music, and the promise of a jam-packed album rollout.