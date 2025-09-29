OpenAI slammed over ChatGPT model switching rules

OpenAI is slammed over ChatGPT model switching rules

OpenAI is facing several complaints from its ChatGPT users as massive reports are filed suggesting that users are being redirected to more conservative models.

It has been observed that specific complaints have arisen after the introduction of new safety rules this month.

Users have expressed ongoing frustration due to the absence of an option to disable this feature or receive notifications when the model switches.

The new safety rules introduced by OpenAI demonstrate the importance of caution when handling sensitive matters.

The utmost priority of OpenAI is to make AI responsible in every matter.

It seems people have been unhappy due to lack of clear communication disseminated by the company.

In this connection, the company has realized that some queries were automatically moved to the central ChatGPT system.

However, strict safety guidelines were imposed to protect users' trust. The company's response played a pivotal role in calming users who felt they were missing out on the models they had already signed up for.

OpenAI’s upgraded and restored access to legacy models addresses the users' concern about transparency.