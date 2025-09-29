Who is Nina Miller, Viral woman who yanked kid’s headband: Here's what we Know

A woman named Nina Miller, aka ‘Giants Karen,’ has gone viral for snatching a Patrick Mahomes headband from a kid at MetLife Stadium during a Kansas City Chiefs game and boasting about it afterwards, sparking outrage online and also earned her the nickname ‘Giants Karen.’

Rubbing salt in the wound, the woman later posted a video boasting about the theft, making false assertions that the Chiefs quarterback approached her personally despite her being a hardcore Giants supporter.

The disturbing incident took place when Mahomes made a striking moment by handing his sleeve just after clinching the victory.

Along with the thermal sleeve, he also gifted away a personal piece of gear he used to wear in cold games to a young Chiefs fan in the stands.

The young Chiefs fan’s excitement turned to shock when a Giants fan standing nearby snatched the sleeve away.

The moment was caught on camera, with the boy shouting, "You stole that from me!” as the fan, dressed in Giants colors, took the cherished keepsake.

Instantly after the video appeared on social media, it went viral and grabbed the attention of eagle-eyed netizens.

One user wrote, “Ohhh this kid about to get season tickets and a semi full of Chiefs gear. Well done lady!”

Another commented, “Philly Karen?"

A third user wrote, "Adults sometimes think all about themselves."



Nina Miller, a New York Giants fan, became a social media sensation after being caught on camera taking a souvenir arm sleeve meant for a child from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a game, according to the Daily Mail.

She stepped forward to identify herself and at first defended what she did but then made an apology to the child, named “Joey,” in another video.

Miller said she believed Mahomes was giving the souvenir to her.