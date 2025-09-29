Russian nuclear submarine ‘Novorossiysk’ faces ‘explosive hazard’

Novorossiysk, a Russian nuclear submarine, is reportedly facing a critical safety hazard in the Mediterranean Sea after suffering a “serious technical malfunction” that has caused a fuel leak and created an explosive risk in the vessel’s hold.

The latest reports indicate the submarine, which is capable of carrying nuclear-armed missiles, was forced to surface near the Strait of Gibraltar.

The incident was first reported by a Russian Telegram channel, VChk-OGPU, which is known for its connections to Russian security and law enforcement agencies.

Novorossiysk is on a combat mission in the Mediterranean Sea

“Novorossiysk, currently on combat duty in the Mediterranean Sea, is expecting serious technical problems. Due to damage in the fuel system, fuel is leaking directly into the hold.”

Furthermore, the accumulating fuel presents an imminent danger, with the source adding:

“The serious accident has caused other problems as well. The accumulated fuel in the hold is an explosive hazard. The source believes the crew has no choice but to start ‘pumping out the hold’ directly into the sea.”

The accumulating fuel presents an imminent danger

The Novorossiysk is a diesel-electric attack submarine, but it has the capacity to carry nuclear-capable Kalibr cruise missiles. This capability, coupled with the risk of an onboard explosion, has raised significant international safety and environmental concerns.

The situation has drawn unnerving comparisons to the Kursk submarine disaster of August 2000, when the Russian nuclear-powered submarine sank in the Barents Sea after an internal explosion, killing all 118 crew members.

Russian authorities have not yet officially confirmed the details of the Novorossiysk incident.