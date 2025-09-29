Michigan LDS church attack: What you need to know?

The shooting left 4 dead and 8 injured in the Grand Blanc church attack

An attack happened on Sunday morning at a building belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), which is often called the Mormon Church, in Grand Blanc Township.

Thomas Jacob Sanford, the attacker, drove his pickup truck, smashing it right through the front doors of the church while hundreds of people were inside for the Sunday service.

After crashing the truck, he got out and started shooting people inside the church with an assault rifle.

Two officers shot and killed the suspect in the parking lot

Sanford is also believed to have intentionally started a large fire using an accelerant, like gasoline, which caused the church building to be fully engulfed in flames and smoke.

Police responded very quickly to a 911 call; two officers shot and killed the suspect in the parking lot.

The shooting sadly left four people dead, including two victims who were found inside the burnt-out church after the fire was put out. Eight other people were wounded and taken to the hospital. One remains in critical condition, while seven others are stable.

The FBI has taken over the investigation, treating the attack as an “act of targeted violence.” The attacker was a 40-year-old former U.S. Marine from the nearby city of Burton, Michigan.

The attacker was a 40-year-old former U.S. Marine from the nearby city of Burton, Michigan

According to the local news report, three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also found inside Sanford’s vehicle.

Gretchen Whitmer, the Governor of Michigan, reacted on social media, “My heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community. Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement, saying:

“Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved.”