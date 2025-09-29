Danielle Fishel says 'DWTS' feels like 1993 'Boy Meets World' days

Danielle Fishel explains why 'Dancing with the Stars' gives her nostalgia

Danielle Fishel has disclosed that she feels nostalgic being a part of Dancing with the Stars.

The 44-year-old opens that performing live on DWTS makes her recall her time when she used to do it all the time for her 1993 show Boy Meets World.

Danielle claims that she is very much used to performing under pressure as her popular sitcom made her capable of it.

While speaking with PEOPLE, she added, “I'm good under pressure and I'm a performer.”

Fishel revealed that before featuring on the reality show, she was not sure if she will be able to do it.

“I haven't been in front of the camera performing for a very long time. I didn't know if I was going to feel rusty or if I was going to know what to do anymore”, the Girl Meets World star said.

She further added, "But literally the minute the audience loads in, and I get that feeling like it's 1994 again and there's an audience of 250 people on the set of Boy Meets World."

Danielle continued that whenever its live show night, she just comes alive from inside.

Meanwhile, her dance partner Pasha Pashkov also shared how the crowd impacts on Fishel’s performance.

According to Pashkov, “When the audience is there, she from somewhere — she pulls another extra 50% and I'm like, ‘Who is this? And I mean, it's amazing."

Daniell and Pasha are one of the top performer at DWTS as they earned a 19/30 on their Cha Cha despite injury.