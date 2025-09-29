Prince Andrew 'reacts' to King Charles verdict on royal future

King Charles has been warned about the worst outcome amid talks of permanently banning Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, from the royal fold.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of York have been making it to the negative headlines due to their exposed link with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Most recently, Andrew's wife received serious criticism after she referred to the controversial figure Epstein as her "supreme friend" in an email that was leaked to the media a few days ago.

The latest incident reopened the old wounds of sexual assault victims and the British. It has been said that there is a strong call from the public to "ban" Andrew and Sarah, even from the private royal gatherings.

However, Richard Kay issued an alarming warning to King Charles if he completely cut ties with his brother.

He wrote in the Mail that the Duke of York might follow in the footsteps of Prince Harry, in the form of writing a memoir, which could be more devastating to the royals than Spare.

The royal expert said, "If he is pushed too far, how might Andrew react?"

He added, "Would he follow his nephew's lead and write a memoir which could, potentially, be even more devastating for the royals than Prince Harry's book?"