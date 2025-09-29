Dolly Parton delays shows due to ‘health challenges’

Dolly Parton takes break from concerts

Dolly Parton is putting her Las Vegas shows on hold while she focuses on her health.

The country legend, 79, announced on Sept. 28 that she is postponing her December 2025 concerts until September 2026 after doctors advised her to undergo a few medical procedures.

In a message to fans on Instagram, Parton shared that she’s been dealing with health challenges and joked, “It must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

She explained that because of the treatments, she wouldn’t have enough time to prepare for the kind of show she wants her audience to experience.

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see,” she wrote.

“You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I'll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say.”

The Jolene singer also reassured her fans that this doesn’t mean she’s retiring.

“Don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet,” she said.

“But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so l can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

Although Parton didn’t go into detail about the upcoming procedures, she recently revealed that a kidney stone had sidelined her from attending a Dollywood event earlier in September.

In a video posted Sept. 17, she explained that the stone caused an infection, and her doctor told her she needed rest.

“You don’t need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better,” she recalled being told.

For now, Parton is taking the time to heal, with the promise that when she returns to the stage in Las Vegas, she’ll be ready to give her fans the performance they deserve.