Molly Mae goes from farm day with daughter Bambi to fierce glam event

Molly-Mae Hague, Rochelle Humes and Amy Jackson looked like divas on Sunday as they made a sizzling red carpet appearance at a L'Oreal Paris empowerment panel talk.
The former Love Island star showed off her stunning figure in a fitted black dress, cinched at the waist with a bold belt that highlighted her slim silhouette.
She looked drop-dead gorgeous in her glamorous outfit, pairing it with pointed heels and letting her blonde locks cascade over her shoulders.
Rochelle Humes cut a stylish figure in a chic leathered jacket layered over a monochrome patterned skirt, completing the look with pointe-toe shoes.
Amy Jackson Westwick-who-welcomed her first child, Oscar, six months ago with husband Ed Westwick-looked effortlessly elegant in an oversized black blazer, straight-leg trousers, and sleek stilettos.
Despite the recent changes of motherhood, she embraced the red carpet with grace and confidence.
The trio came together to speak about empowerment and shared their insights on building confidence as leading women in the industry.
This glamorous event comes shortly after Molly-Mae shared sweet snaps with her hubby during a family out. The couple took their little daughter Bambi, aged two, to a farm over the weekend.
The multi millionaire has also recently won a major gong at the National Television Awards.
JLo opens up about her experience working on a movie which Ben Affleck produced while divorcing him
Benny Blanco shares new insights from wedding with Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift changed Florence Welch’s perspective on major career decision
Derek passed away in January last year at the age of just 56
Madonna shares the key to success after a decades-long career
Will Adele perform at the Super Bowl 2026? Verdict revealed
'She is worried that Patrick seems to be taking longer to adjust,' the insider revealed.
Taylor Swift marks major milestone as expectations for her new album run wild