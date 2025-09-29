Molly Mae goes from farm day with daughter Bambi to fierce glam event

Molly, Rochelle Humes and Amy Jackson stun on red carpet at L'Oreal Paris empowerment panel talk

Molly-Mae Hague, Rochelle Humes and Amy Jackson looked like divas on Sunday as they made a sizzling red carpet appearance at a L'Oreal Paris empowerment panel talk.

The former Love Island star showed off her stunning figure in a fitted black dress, cinched at the waist with a bold belt that highlighted her slim silhouette.

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in her glamorous outfit, pairing it with pointed heels and letting her blonde locks cascade over her shoulders.

Rochelle Humes cut a stylish figure in a chic leathered jacket layered over a monochrome patterned skirt, completing the look with pointe-toe shoes.

Amy Jackson Westwick-who-welcomed her first child, Oscar, six months ago with husband Ed Westwick-looked effortlessly elegant in an oversized black blazer, straight-leg trousers, and sleek stilettos.

Despite the recent changes of motherhood, she embraced the red carpet with grace and confidence.

The trio came together to speak about empowerment and shared their insights on building confidence as leading women in the industry.

This glamorous event comes shortly after Molly-Mae shared sweet snaps with her hubby during a family out. The couple took their little daughter Bambi, aged two, to a farm over the weekend.

The multi millionaire has also recently won a major gong at the National Television Awards.