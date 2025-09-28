Florence Welch looks back at eye-opening performance with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift changed Florence Welch’s perspective on major career decision

Florence Welch was a surprise guest at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, where the two performed their song, Florida!!!.

The 39-year-old indie songstress rarely performs live, but something shifted when she joined the popstar, 35, at Wembley Stadium.

The King hitmaker then joined the Grammy winner again at one of her Miami shows when the two performed their The Tortured Poets Department song for the second time.

In her recent interview with The Guardian, Welch shared how the performance happened, “We’ve known each other for a while. So she just texted.”

The Dog Days Are Over songstress continued to speak about the show, as she gushed that it was “amazing,” adding, “I will say that, yes, I’m someone who wants to hide from the vague humiliations of fame. But I did step out on that stadium stage with her, and I was like, ‘this is pretty f--king cool.’”

Welch’s performance with Swift inspired her to “make some changes” and be more open to taking the stage.

After she made the decision, her band, Florence & The Machine, announced their own tour across Europe and the UK, around February and March.

This comes after Welch previously shared her reaction to collaborating with the Lover songstress, saying, “There’s the sort of bigness of [Taylor Swift the phenomenon], and then there’s the Taylor I spend time with in the studio, who is just the sweetest and most down to earth. We had such a fun time. And then when it came out I was like, ‘Oh, shit!’”