Justin Bieber talks about major change after ex Selena Gomez says 'I do'

Justin Bieber hinted at a big change ahead in his personal life shortly after longtime former love interest Selena Gomez said "I do" to Benny Blanco.

Following the Only Murders in the Building star’s wedding over the weekend, the Sorry singer teased a potential new look in his latest Instagram post.

On Saturday, September 27, Justin, who has been married to Hailey Baldwin Bieber for seven years, shared with his 293 million followers that he’s "thinking about shaving the beard."

A carousel of selfies and close-up shotstaken from various angles showcased the Grammy winner's light brown stubble, with his nose piercing also on full display.

Fans were quick to respond, with one commenting, "You’re gonna shave the beard you prayed so hard for? [laughng emoji] just kidding, do whatever you feel like, you look good either way!"

Another playfully added, "Whatever Hailey likes [wink and loved up emoji]." followed by a third supporting, "clocked it [clapping emoji]."



However, not all reactions were positive. Some of Selena’s fans, known as Selenators, flooded the comments, bluntly stating, "Brother, nobody cares about you, we are busy with the wedding."

Another urged, "Ok, he’s for sure crashing now. Justin, get off social media. Take care of yourself."

A third sarcastically wrote, "Hahahaha that’s right. You’re doing a great job. Nobody can suspect that you’re in pain."

Prior to his last post of the days, Justin had shared a series of photos and videos around the same time Selena’s wedding photos broke the internet, with her fans accusing him of trying to overshadow her big day or stealing attention.