Buckingham Palace assigns key task to Prince Edward amid clash Harry

Prince Edward will be undertaking an important role to support King Charles as Palace aides butt heads with Prince Harry in new rift.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who had been on two major international tours, one solo and the other with wife Duchess Sophie, is one of the most reliable working members of the family. The monarch is known to entrust crucial tasks to his younger brother, ever since he bestowed their late father’s title.

Edward is announced to attend a special solo engagement as patron on Tuesday, September 30, as the King remains at Balmoral Castle. The 61-year-old prince will be present at the Concert for the Windsor Festival at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

It is the annual cultural event and which will be marking 550th anniversary of the current Chapel. Edward, who holds a strong personal interest in the Arts, is the perfect representation of the royals at the event.

The appearance was confirmed as Palace is at odds with the Duke of Sussex following his meeting with King Charles earlier this month. When the Sussex camp insisted that the meeting had gone well and there was a position being worked out for him, royal insiders began their brutal briefings.

Harry has accused the Palace to sabotaging his reconciliation efforts with his father and disseminating “categorically false” information.

It is understood that Edward holds sympathy for his nephew. Royal author, Omid Scobie, previously revealed that Edward had been the who encouraged the monarch to mend ties with Harry.

“Prince Edward was one of the few who felt Charles should ‘properly speak’ with his son and try to move on,” he wrote.