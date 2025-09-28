Sabrina Carpenter gives her 'unapologetic' views on men: 'Educate them'

Sabrina Carpenter has been making waves for her unapologetic attitude.

In a recent interview with Vogue Italia, Carpenter, 26, opened up about her thoughts on men, revealing a complex and multifaceted perspective.

"I feel really adored, inspired and loved by some... and really confused, attacked and ridiculed by others," Carpenter said, explaining that her view of men is shaped by her experiences with both positive and negative interactions.

The Espresso hitmaker also believes that men often require education and guidance from women, saying, "Correct me if I'm wrong, I've only been on Earth for 26 years, but I feel like we've always had to educate them. Unfortunately, it's a story as old as time."

This perspective is reflected in her reaction to a friend's announcement that she's having a son.

The singer said she's happy for her friend, indicating that she's open to the idea of men being a positive force in the world.

Elsewhere, the Please Please Please crooner also shared her thoughts on how to handle criticism and negative comments, saying, "Part of life is taking lightly the moments that perhaps make us uncomfortable, or at least, that's what happens to me."

She added that humour and sarcasm have been passed down through generations as a way of coping with difficult situations.

"They were always there to make sure that, in the end, I protected myself for the future," Carpenter said. "Sarcasm has been passed down from generation to generation."