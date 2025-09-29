World Tourism Day 2025: Everything you need to know

World Tourism Day 2025 is celebrated on September 27; it was established by the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in 1980 to create awareness of tourism and its role in global development.

This year, the year was celebrated under the theme of "tourism and sustainable transformation."

This year also marks the anniversary of when the UNWTO Statutes were adopted in 1970, which is considered a milestone in shaping the landscape of tourism.

This year’s theme highlights the importance of travel that not only inspires human lives but also helps the planet and local communities.

The message is very loud and clear: tourism should not be promoted at the cost of exploiting natural resources, ensuring that ecosystems remain intact, improving the livelihoods of the common people, and improving and celebrating local cultures and their values.

Tourism nowadays creates job opportunities; tourism today in the 21st century accounts for nearly one in every ten jobs worldwide, making it an important factor of economic growth.

Tourism isn’t just limited to job creation only; it bolsters cultural exchange, builds bridges across nations, and helps preserve the centuries-old heritage.

In today's global climate change, tourism can be used to create awareness about our planet and its ecosystems and the dire need for conservation.

Tourism without transformation is a mere wasted opportunity.

So, on this tourism day, as the tourism industry is vouching behind the theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” we must create an environment where we travel with responsibility.

It is equally vital for our future destinations and societies. The future of tourism will not be defined by scale, but by its impact.

Eco-tourism models using AI, responsible travel, and nature-based initiatives such as forest camps are now turning out to be the real game changers that show tourism can merge productivity, wellness, and sustainability.