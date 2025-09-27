'The Social Reckoning' expected to stir controversy before its release

Sony Pictures announced that Aaron Sorkin’s new film The Social Reckoning would hit theaters on October 9, 2026.

The project acted as a continuation of the 2010 hit The Social Network but this time Sorkin was not only behind the script, he also directed the film.

The story introduced a fresh perspective by following Facebook engineer Frances Haugen, played by Mikey Madison, and journalist Jeff Horwitz, portrayed by Jeremy Allen White.

Their partnership in the film focused on revealing disturbing truths about the company’s influence and hidden operations.

Jeremy Strong stepped in as an older Mark Zuckerberg, bringing the character’s life forward nearly two decades. Comedian and actor Bill Burr also joined the cast.

Unlike the first film which centered on the creation of Facebook and its messy lawsuits. However, this sequel looked at how the platform changed over time.

Drawing inspiration from reports like The Facebook Files, the film tackled social issues, ethical questions and the massive impact Facebook has on the modern world.

Backing the production were Todd Black, Peter Rice and Stuart Besser along with Sorkin himself.

The October release date reflected the same timing that worked for the first film, aiming for a strong presence in awards season.

With a mix of real world scandals, powerful performances and a more critical lens on technology, The Social Reckoning is set to spark new conversations about Facebook’s role in today’s society.