King Charles sends 'good luck' message ahead of Harry, Meghan award night

King Charles shifts focus from Sarah Ferguson to cancer campaign

Buckingham Palace shared an emotional message about a meaningful campaign amid King Charles' cancer treatment.

On September 26, the official Instagram page of the royal family reshared a post from Macmillan Cancer Support, which is celebrating 36 years of helping those battling cancer.

Macmillan Cancer Support runs an annual fundraising event to unite people across the UK in hosting and attending Coffee Mornings, which raise vital funds for those affected by cancer.

The caption of Macmillan Cancer Support's new post reads, "Happy Coffee Morning! Today marks 35 years of the Macmillan Coffee Morning, and we can’t thank you enough for supporting it year after year."

"Whether you’ve been baking, decorating your showstopper or grabbing a readymade from the shop, we hope you have a brilliant day celebrating."

King Charles' team promoted the significant event on their social media channels by sending a good luck message to those participating.

Celebrating 35 years of @macmillancancer Coffee Mornings. Good luck to everyone hosting an event today," the note reads.

It is important to note that the royal family gave a nod to Macmillan Cancer Support after it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will accept Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award at the nonprofit's World Mental Health Day Gala on October 9 in New York City.