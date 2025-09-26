Pete Davidson voices support for Pedro Pascal amid growing criticism

Pete Davidson reflects on pressures of Hollywood fame

Pete Davidson recently spoke out in defence of his fellow actor Pedro Pascal after he faced continuous criticism online.

The 31-year-old comedian, known for his stint on Saturday Night Live, pushed back against critics targeting Pascal, 50.

On Tuesday, September 23, during an appearance on a recent episode of Theo Van’s podcast This Past Weekend, Davidson reflected on the pressures of Hollywood fame, admitting it often unsettles him.

Commenting on Pascal’s situation, he said, “They can’t wait, right? F**ing two years ago he’s a hardworking, great actor. But everyone was like, he’s worked so hard and has been a struggling actor. F*ing blows up so f*ing hard. Everyone’s like, ‘Daddy, daddy! Yeah, daddy, daddy.’ Then a year later, he’s like, in everything now ‘cuz he’s hot and big and everyone’s like, ‘Go the f** away, dude.”

Davidson argued that ever since cancel culture has taken over the internet, people have become too quick to hold celebrities accountable without a valid reason.

He urged critics to give the The Last of Us actor a break and stop switching sides just for the sake of it.