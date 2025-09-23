Kate Middleton reacts to Queen Camilla's 'humiliation' with power move

Kate Middleton's public response came to light after she was "sidelined" by Queen Camilla at a high-profile event.

For the unversed, the Prince and Princess of Wales received US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, on September 17 on the soil of Windsor Castle.

Then, the royal guests were greeted by King Charles and Queen Camilla before the guard of honour ceremony.

Eagle-eyed fans caught a tension in the air between the Queen and the future Queen, Catharine, as Camilla escorted Melania herself, leaving Kate behind.

Closer Magazine reported, "The tension was impossible to ignore. Every gesture and every colour choice felt like a power move."

An insider added, "It was Kate who drew the attention, and that didn’t go down well with Camilla. From the moment Kate arrived, she proved herself to be the real power player."

After being subtly "sidelined" by Camilla, Princess Kate showcased her power at the glitzy state banquet. The mother-of-three seated with Trump, who cannot stop himself but to admire the Princess.

The source said, "She’s worked hard to position herself as the monarchy’s future, and being asked to literally move aside was humiliating. She won’t have it going forward."

"...Kate showed who the real star of the show is, and it was impossible not to notice the contrast," the report stated.

An insider believes that Camilla has the crown, but Princess Kate holds a special place in the hearts of Britons.