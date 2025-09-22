Princess Charlene kicks off 2025 Ballon d’Or with special announcement

Princess Charlene to present Socrates Award at 2025 Ballon d’Or

Princess Charlene of Monaco has taken to Instagram to make an exciting announcement.

Princess Charlene of Monaco is set to present the prestigious Socrates Award at the 2025 Ballon d’Or Ceremony tonight in Paris.

This accolade, named after the late Brazilian footballer Sócrates, honours players whose humanitarian efforts and commitment to social causes extend beyond the football pitch. The award is presented in collaboration with L’Équipe Group and Peace and Sport.

The ceremony, taking place at the Théâtre du Châtelet, will also recognise outstanding performances in various categories, including the Ballon d’Or, Ballon d’Or Féminin, Kopa Trophy, Yashin Trophy, and Gerd Müller Trophy.

The event begins at 21:00 CET and will be streamed live on L’Équipe’s website and YouTube channel.

She is a former Olympic swimmer and advocate for youth development through sports, has been a longstanding supporter of initiatives that promote positive social change.

Her involvement in presenting the Socrates Award underscores her commitment to recognising athletes who use their platform for the greater good.

As the football world gathers to celebrate excellence on the field, the Socrates Award serves as a reminder of the profound impact athletes can have off the field, inspiring future generations to lead with purpose and compassion.