Ryan Easley, Growler Pines caretaker, killed by tiger in Oklahoma

Ryan Easley, an animal handler, was killed by a tiger on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Growler Pines Tiger Preserve near Hugo, Oklahoma. The preserve has described the event as “an accident.”

Ryan Easley was the owner and operator of the Growler Pines Tiger Preserve. He had a history of working with big cats, including in circuses. He was also an associate of the famous “Tiger King” figures Joe Exotic and Doc Antle, and had acquired tigers from them.

Specific details about the attack have not been released by the preserve. However, some reports suggest Easley was performing an educational demonstration with the tiger when it attacked him. When deputies arrived, he was not breathing.

The Growler Pines Tiger Preserve released a statement on its Facebook page confirming Easley’s death and expressing their sorrow. They have cancelled all tours and encounters until further notice.

“It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the tragic loss of Ryan Easley, who lost his life in an accident involving a tiger under his care at the Growler Pines Tiger Preserve.”

“This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world.”

“Ryan understood those risks… not out of recklessness but out of love. The animals under his care were not just animals to him, but beings he formed a connection with… one rooted in respect, daily care and love.”

Animal rights groups, like PETA, have commented on the incident, criticising the practice of keeping tigers in captivity for entertainment. They called Growler Pines a “roadside zoo.”

PETA claims Easley had previously been “caught violently whipping tigers during a training session.”

“It’s never safe for humans to interact directly with apex predators, and it’s never a surprise when a human is attacked by a stressed big cat who has been caged, whipped, and denied everything natural and important to them.”

